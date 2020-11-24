Citing the company's exposure to high-growth markets, BofA upgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $71.50 to $80.

Analyst Cesar Tiron calls Yandex the only global company "that offers exposure to fast- growing, underpenetrated online digital, ride hailing, eCommerce, food delivery, autonomous drive, online blogging and potentially Fintech."

Tiron sees the company exposed to a $3B TAM and expects Yandex to outperform its peers in growth and profitability.

Yandex shares are up 3.2% pre-market to $63.49.

Yandex has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $66.80 price target.

Previously: Yandex expands hyperlocal grocery deliveries to Israel (Nov. 23 2020)