The USPTO has issued iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO), the U.S. Patent No. 10,844,392, entitled “Materials and Methods for Producing Endostatin Fusion Polypeptides in Plant Cells,” which, amongst other claims, covers a novel expression cassette that enhances the yield of endostatin fragments and variants using iBio’s FastPharming System.

The ‘392 Patent contains 19 claims and expires in June 2036.

The claims in the patent are foundational to iBio’s work on its antifibrotic therapies. The Company is developing IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic disorders, including systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

“iBio can also apply certain claims to other IgG-based molecules manufactured using our FastPharming System, thereby creating the opportunity to secure additional intellectual property based upon composition of matter,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO.

The company plans to conduct IND-enabling studies on IBIO-100 in 2021.