Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports organic volume fell 3% and organic sales dropped 4% vs. consensus of -4.3% in FQ4.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $580.62M (-1%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.31B (-5%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $373.47M (-6%); International & Other: $157.18M (+8%).

U.S. retail net sales up 7% and U.S. foodservice net sales declined 23% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate slipped 110 bps to 11.4% vs. consensus of 11.8%.

Operating free cash flow contracted 48.1% to $109.3M.

The company's target for capital expenditures in FY2021 is $350M. Large projects include a new dry sausage facility in Nebraska, a pepperoni capacity expansion project, Project Orion and many other projects to support growth of branded products.

"I am optimistic about generating sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2021. Our One Supply Chain team delivered steady production improvements throughout the quarter, and our production capacity for key product lines is structurally higher as we move into next year. The balance we have across the retail, deli, foodservice and international channels gives us confidence in our ability to perform well in many different economic scenarios," said Jim Snee President and CEO. "This most recent surge of COVID-19 cases in communities does create a level of uncertainty in a number of areas, notably labor availability, customer demand and raw material markets. Our company has adjusted to these conditions and will continue to invest to meet the needs of our team members, customers, consumers and operators."