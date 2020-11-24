Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.63, including $0.24 in discrete tax benefits, topping estimates by $0.31, as well as last year's quarter by $0.15.

Backlog increased $1.2B to $23.8B, up 6% Y/Y and up 3% on a pro forma basis. Cash flow from operations of $432M and free cash flow of $403M, driven by strong DSO performance.

"The next phase of our growth will be propelled by Jacobs' Focus 2023 initiative - further accelerating our global integrated delivery of technology-enabled solutions," said CFO Kevin Berryman. The program is expected to yield benefits of over $200M versus fiscal 2020.

The company also acquired The Buffalo Group, a provider of advanced cyber and intelligence solutions.

Jacobs (NYSE:J) expects adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021 of $1,055 million to $1,155 million and adjusted EPS of $5.20 to $6.00 (vs. $5.80 consensus). Looking beyond fiscal 2021 the company expects developing business momentum leading to double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA.

J +1.4% premarket

FQ4 results