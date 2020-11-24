The first two patients have been dosed in Capricor Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CAPR) Phase 2 study evaluating intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 – its lead clinical asset - using allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDC) technology as a treatment option for patients with COVID-19.

The study will enroll up to 60 patients who have been diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 and require supplemental oxygen.

The primary objectives of the Phase 2 INSPIRE trial are to determine the safety and effectiveness of CAP-1002 for improving clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients.

Eligible subjects will be randomized to either the CAP-1002 or placebo group (1:1 ratio) and undergo baseline safety and efficacy assessments approx. one to three days prior to the administration of investigational product.