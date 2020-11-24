Argus lifts its rating on Target (NYSE:TGT) to Buy from Hold.

Analyst Christopher Graja" "We will keep this simple. Target's comparable transactions increased 4.5% in the third quarter. That is an astoundingly good number on both an absolute and relative basis that speaks to Target's growing relevance and market share gains amid the COVID pandemic, where cautious shoppers are making fewer trips to the store. In addition to visiting more often, Target's shoppers are making purchases from a wider range of categories... We believe that increasing engagement with shoppers at a time when technology and shopping behavior are changing rapidly could be a good indicator of future customer loyalty"

The firm lifts its FY21 EPS estimate to $8.80 from $6.85 and assigns a price target of $205 vs. the Wall Street average PT of $184.29.