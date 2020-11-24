DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) announces that Dr. Hugh Sampson has decided to step down from his role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective December 1, 2020, to return to his research program at the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Sampson will take on a new role as Scientific Adviser to the CEO and Chairman of DBV’s Scientific Advisory Board. In this capacity, he will remain involved in DBV’s ongoing development of epicutaneous immunotherapy.

After three years serving on DBV’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Sampson joined DBV in 2015 to formally lead the Company’s global scientific efforts and explore potential new applications of investigational Viaskin for the treatment of food allergies and autoimmune disorders, and for the development of novel vaccines.