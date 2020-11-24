Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reports fiscal Q4 beats with revenue up 6% Y/Y to $1.53B and $1.44 EPS, which is $0.11 above consensus.

Revenue breakdown: Industrial, $811.2M (consensus: $800.3M); Communications, $312.6M (consensus: $304.1M); Automotive, $229.8M (consensus: $176.5M); Consumer, $172.6M (consensus: $159.6M).

Gross margin improved 160 bps on the year to 70%, Operating margin gained 290 bps to 41.7%.

Net cash from operations totaled $673M with $643M in FCF.

"Looking ahead, our pending acquisition of Maxim Integrated is an opportunity to increase our scale and scope to deliver disruptive innovation for our customers while driving further profitable growth. The combination strengthens our industry leadership position, further diversifying our business across markets and applications and solidifying ADI as the destination for the world’s best analog talent. While the macroenvironment remains fluid, we are cautiously optimistic that a broad-based recovery is underway and expect to build on this momentum in fiscal 202," says CEO Vincent Roche.

For Q1, ADI expects revenue of $1.43-1.57B (consensus: $1.42B) and EPS of $1.20-1.40 (consensus: $1.27). At the revenue midpoint, operating margin is expected at 39-41%.

