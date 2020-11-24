Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:GILT) is up another 2.6% premarket after its subsidiary Wavestream received a multi-million-dollar order from the United States Government for a military communication program contract.

"With this award, Wavestream achieves an industry record shipment milestone by surpassing 5,000 units of its high-power 50W Ka-band military Block Upconverter to be delivered to this military program," reads a press release.

"Wavestream is honored to be the vendor of choice for the US government military communication program and to be reliably supplying its high-power 50W Ka-band BUC for over 14 years. This product is the most widely deployed solid state amplifier built at this power level," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager.