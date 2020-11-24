Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares gain 1.4% in premarket trading after fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of 88 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from a 1 cent loss per share in Q3.

Declined from 96 cents in the year-ago quarter.

EV saw consolidated net inflows of $5.2B for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020, representing 4% annualized internal growth in managed assets; compares with net inflows of $2.7B, or 2% annualized growth, in Q3 and net inflows of $9.8B, or 8% annualized growth in Q4 2019.

Average consolidated assets under management were $497.8B in the fiscal year, up 8% from a year earlier; average consolidated AUM were $516.7M in Q4 2020, up 7% Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted revenue of $452.5M beats the $439.8M consensus and increased from $422.0M in Q3 and $435.6M in Q4 2019.

EV management believes the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley is on track to close in Q2 2021.

