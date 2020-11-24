iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.

Revenue of $23.94M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, commented, “Retail business is one of the hardest-hit industries during this difficult time, but we continue to operate effectively while keep updating and strengthening our business. iFresh is in the process of establishing an e-commerce platform. With its potential functions to enhance our sales performance, this platform is expected to serve the Company’s business strategy to fuel future growth and maximize shareholders’ value.”

Shares +3.66% PM.

Press Release