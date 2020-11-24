Financial stocks are enjoying gains before the bell, behind only high-flying energy plays, as the tilt to cyclicals continues.

The SPDR S&P Financial Sector ETF (XLF, +1.7% ) has rallied 16% this month, again second behind the monster move of the SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (XLE, +3% ) of more than 30%. XLF is now up 26% in the last six months, managing to just best the performance of the SPDR S&P Info Tech Sector ETF (XLK, +0.3% ).

The bank stocks are getting a boost from a recovery in interest rates after last week’s sharp decline. The 10-year Treasury yield is back up to 0.87%.

Treasuries could be active later in the day, with the Fed’s James Bullard speaking at 11 a.m. ET, John Williams speaking at noon and Richard Clarida on a panel at 12:45 p.m. ET. (See more market-moving events at Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch).

Wells Fargo (WFC, +3.7% ) is the top financial gainer in the S&P before the bell. Citi (C, +2.3% ) is not far behind. Both banks have seen outsize gains after vaccine efficacy numbers started come out following forgettable summer performances.

Citi was the worst-performing S&P stock in the sector for Q3, falling nearly 16%, and is still down more than 30% year to date. Wells Fargo dropped 8% in the same period and is down more than 50% for 2020.

Citi is now up 25% since the close right before Pfizer announced its first batch of vaccine data.

That rally has put it into overbought territory, with the relative strength index above 70 for the last five sessions.

But looking to the moving averages, Citi shares moved above their 200-day simple moving average last Wednesday for the first time since the end of February.

The 100-day SMA is about $1.50 below the 200-day and a cross above that would be a bullish signal.

Wells Fargo, up 20% since the first Pfizer news, hit oversold territory for the first time since June last week, but has since edged back down just below 70.

It is still 4% below its 200-day SMA, which it hasn’t crossed above since January.

Financials are set to be one of the leading sectors next year, according to Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse.

Among the chief positives, banks have reserves for substantial losses and are in a good situation with regard to regulators, they will likely release buybacks and dividends in Q2 2021, and from a valuation perspective the two cheapest sectors are Financials and Healthcare, Golub told Bloomberg.

About “15 basis points of steepening (in the yield curve) over the next 12 months, along with all those other positives, is probably all you need for it to be a leading sector,” he said.

Sector Watch

Oil futures (CL1:COM, +1.4% ) keep rallying, at the highest prices since March, bringing the stocks along with them.

Crude is now above $43.50/barrel. Yesterday, HFI Research wrote on Seeking Alpha that a close above $43.30 would bring $49 into play.