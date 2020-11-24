During today's post-earnings conference call, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) says it met the elevated demand for e-commerce products during Q3.

Online sales represented 35% of total sales in Q3.

The company says it has seen a return of customers that had not shopped at Best Buy for years.

Strong growth is being seen across categories, including a return of growth in home theater. Demand outstripped supplies in computing and appliances.

Supply chain costs contributed to a drop in gross margin during the quarter.

Best Buy is restarting its share buyback program.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry says shifts during the pandemic of customer shopping habits are expected to be permanent. The company is planning to evolve around those digital shifts, including drive-up pickups at warehouses.

No formal guidance was issued by Best Buy, but Barry says demand is solid as customers use the Best Buy app to plan low-traffic visits and buy different types of products online. Supply chain costs from a higher mix of low-margin products and e-commerce costs are expected to pinch margins.

Shares of Best Buy are down 2.44% premarket.

