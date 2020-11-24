Crude oil (CL1:COM) trades at its highest level since March, and shares of oil companies are climbing in the pre-market as investors show confidence in the prospect of a reopening economy, with the demand outlook strengthening after a string of positive vaccine breakthroughs; January WTI +1.4% to $43.69/bbl, January Brent +1.2% to $46.60/bbl.

WTI's discount to Brent (CO1:COM) has widened sharply in recent days amid expectations for OPEC+ to extend current production cuts into next year.

Four of yesterday's top five gainers on the S&P 500 were in the oil and gas sector, and all are indicated sharply higher in today's pre-market: OXY +10.6% , APA +5.5% , FANG +5.2% , EOG +3.6% .

The Big Oil names look strong too: XOM +3.4% , CVX +3% , RDS.A +4.5% , BP +6.8% .

The S&P energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) soared 7% yesterday and has jumped by a third this month.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco confirms a fuel depot in Jeddah was attacked yesterday, causing a fire; Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility.

The triggering of a formal transition process to U.S. Pres.-elect Biden also is strengthening stock markets and pushing the dollar down.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO