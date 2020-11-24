American Resources' (NASDAQ:AREC) +28% PM , subsidiary, American Rare Earth entered into a JV with Gerardine Botte, Ph.D., a Texas Tech University Professor and the Whitacre Department Chair in Chemical Engineering, for developing and commercializing technologies for critical elements and graphene production from carbon-based deposits under the newly established and jointly controlled limited liability company, Advanced Carbon Materials.

Also, the company appointed Gerardine to its board as an independent director.

American Rare Earth will own a 49% equity interest and 95% revenue interest in Advanced Carbon Materials.