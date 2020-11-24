Nutanix gets upgrade, price target increases as FQ1 results show successful ACV model transition

Goldman Sachs upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from Sell to Neutral and raises the price target from $18 to $32, saying the company is "successfully transitioning to a recurring software model in a very challenging business environment."

Analyst Rod Hall says ACV billings trends are showing "some signs of stabilization." and he calculates that renewals mix greatly improved in FQ1 to October, which should eventually lead to better operating leverage.

Needham analyst Jack Andrews stays at Buy and raises the price target from $30 to $37.

Andrews: "Our key takeaway from the quarter is that the benefits of NTNX's transition to an ACV-based sales model may be conferring early results as the company noted reduced discounting, record pipeline, and record momentum in new products."

Needham thinks sustained new product growth could serve as a "long-term lever" and a "vector of valuation multiple expansion."

Stifel (Hold) adds $5 to its NTNX price target for $30, saying the company " appears to be finding operational stability as its ACV engagement strategy is more aligned with customers’ buying patterns."

Nutanix shares are up 11% pre-market to $31.62.

