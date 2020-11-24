OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) -2.02% PM , inked a private placement definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investor of 2.25M shares along with its warrants and 2.6M pre-funded warrants with each warrant exercisable for one share of common stock.

Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at $2.065, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant for $2.055.

Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable at $0.01 while common warrants will have exercise price of $1.94/share.

Offer expected to close on or about Nov.25, 2020.