Oppenheimer pushes up its rating on O’Reilly Auto (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Outperform from Market Perform.

"As we continue to consider carefully prospects for a post-COVID-19 consumer backdrop, we have turned increasingly optimistic that aftermarket auto parts should emerge as a 'relative bright spot' within discretionary, owing to the potential for now climbing vehicle ownership, improving miles driven, and rebounding commercial activity, having the potential to offset somewhat the impacts of more challenging comparisons and unfavorable weather, near-term, and underpinning a return to trend or better in coming years."

The firm says ORLY isn't necessarily cheap on a valuation basis, but looks compelling and affords investors a high quality opportunity to play a strengthening sector backdrop.

The firm's 12-month to 18-month price target of $555 reps 25% upside potential.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on O'Reilly is Neutral, with a low grade for momentum dragging it down.