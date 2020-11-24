Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) files an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish Oportun Bank, N.A.

The company currently maintains dozens of state licenses to provide financial services to low-and moderate-income consumers.

"A national bank charter will allow us to reach the estimated 100 million low- and-moderate income consumers in the U.S. that we seek to serve," CEO Raul Vazquez said.

See Oportun's annual revenue over the past five years:

If approved, Oportun Bank, N.A. will serve customers in all 50 states with consumer lending and deposit services.

Oportun’s core product is a fully amortized personal loan with an APR that is capped at 36%. Oportun Bank will similarly cap all of its credit products at a 36% APR.