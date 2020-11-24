The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers late yesterday issued a key construction permit for Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 3 oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, the last major approval needed for the controversial $2.6B project.

All that remains is for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue a storm water construction permit to protect surface waters from runoff while the project is being built, and then for the state's Public Utilities Commission - which already has approved the project several times - to give a final green light.

Pipeline opponents are still suing and protesting to try to block the project, and an appeal by the state Commerce Department is pending, but no injunctions are in place to prevent construction from starting if Enbridge gets final approval from the PUC.

