Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +9% premarket after topping Q3 estimates. Digital net sales increased 43% to $382M reflecting robust growth in every month of the quarter.

Total sales declined 5%, reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19 on store sales.

Net sales by brand: Hollister -7% to $476.67M; Abercrombie -2% to $343M.

Net sales by region: United States -4% to $557.81M; EMEA -1% to $190.21M; APAC -22% to $43.62M; Other -12% to $28.01M.

Gross margin rate improved 390 bps to 64% vs. consensus of 60.8%.

Inventories down 8% to $546M.

The company generated positive operating cash flows of $63M and ended the quarter with $813M of cash and equivalents and liquidity of ~$1.2B.

With the planned closures of the seven underperforming locations, the company removed ~$85M of lease liabilities from the balance sheet, reflecting the early exit from certain leases and the corresponding elimination of lease payments previously scheduled for FY2021 through 2031.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are encouraged by quarter-to-date results, including ongoing strong digital demand, with our customers responding favorably to new product and messaging. However, this is tempered by uncertainty regarding the potential for increased COVID-related store restrictions and our expectation for elevated shipping, handling and freight costs. As we approach the peak holiday selling period, inventories remain well-controlled and we have thoughtful plans in place to help us adapt to changing business conditions. As we have done since the start of the pandemic, we will utilize our proven playbooks to remain agile and provide the best omnichannel experience for our customers.”

Previously: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. EPS beats by $0.77, beats on revenue (Nov. 24)