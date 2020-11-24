GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) says UCLA will add a third EV Star to the university's fleet.

The first two GreenPower EV Star Min-E shuttles ordered by UCLA Transportation are being used by UCLA Health and are transporting patients and visitors, as well as staff and faculty working at the medical centers. The third unit will be used for Bruinaccess which is a complimentary paratransit service provided by UCLA for qualified individuals curb to curb rides from most points on or near campus.

The company says the third unit was delivered in the early part of November.

Greenpower execs note UCLA is the fifth customer within the customer portfolio that has placed a follow-on order after running an EV star for an initial evaluation period.

GP +9.33% premarket to $31.00. Shares are up more than 200% over the last month.

Source: Press Release

Yesterday: GreenPower Motor soars as investors hunt around for latest EV moonshot