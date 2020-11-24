Anaplan +5.7% raises FY revenue guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Q3 reports show total revenue of $114.88M, ( +28% Y/Y ), beating consensus by $5.17M.

Subscription revenue was $104.7M, an increase of 31% Y/Y.

GAAP operating loss was $35.9M or 31.2% of revenue; non-GAAP operating loss was $6.1M, or 5.3% of revenue.

GAAP loss per share of $0.26 and Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.05.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $296.8M as of October 31, 2020.

Remaining Performance Obligation of $740M, up 25% Y/Y .

Dollar-Based Net Expansion of 113%.

Q4 Guidance: Total revenue $118.5M-119.5M; Non-GAAP operating margin between negative 10.5% and 11.5%; company expects billings of $152M-153M.

Full year Guidance: Total revenue $444M-445M vs. previous $437M-439M; Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 9% and 10% vs. previous negative 11% and 12%.

Conference call on Tuesday November 24 at 8.30 a.m. ET.

