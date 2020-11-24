Cannabis stocks are solidly in the green during premarket as Trump has finally approved the start of the formal transition process to President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump said via Twitter that he had told his officials to begin "initial protocols" involving the transfer to Biden "in the best interest of our country."
Biden's presidency is expected to support decriminalization of marijuana, and several states recently legalized the use of recreational marijuana.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) (+28%), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) (+18%), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) (+7%), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) (+13%), Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) (+8%), Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) (+17%), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) (+6%).