Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Palo-Alto based Flowmill, cloud network observability company with expertise in network performance monitoring, for continuing to deliver its vision to offer the world's most comprehensive Observability Suite.

Acquisition expected to close in Q4.

"Observability technology is rapidly increasing in both sophistication and ability to help organizations revolutionize how they monitor their infrastructure and applications. Flowmill's innovative NPM solution provides real-time observability into network behavior and performance of distributed cloud applications, leveraging extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technologies," CTO Tim Tully commented.

Flowmill will complement Splunk's recent acquisitions of Plumbr and Rigor, enabling customers the ability to address every application performance monitoring, digital enterprise monitoring and NPM need across all types of applications and infrastructures.