Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is up 5% in pre-market trading, as it announced completion of bought equity deal transactions in the broader clean-tech sector. Plug Power’s raised ~$1B of capital, bringing total cash post-closing balance to $1.7B.

The capital raise uniquely positions Plug Power to execute and accelerate on its green hydrogen strategy as well as other strategic growth initiatives.

Plug Power recently announced its plans to build five regional green hydrogen facilities in the United States. They will continue to work with strategic partners, including Apex Clean Energy and Brookfield Renewable, to source low-cost renewable power.

The first two green hydrogen plants are expected to be operational in 2022. All five plants are expected to be operational by 2024, with a total capacity of 100TPD.

The green hydrogen generated by this network will support the mission to decarbonize the broader transportation and logistics industries, a mission shared by both Plug Power and its customers.

According to consultancy McKinsey & Company, the global hydrogen economy could reach $2.5T by 2050, representing 18% of the global energy demand.

