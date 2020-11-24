Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) prices an underwritten public offering of ~26.7M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to ~13.3M shares of common stock.

The shares of common stock and warrants are being sold at a price of $0.30/share and warrants at $0.35/share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~4M shares of common stock and/or ~2M warrants.

Net proceeds will fund its continued R&D initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and to acquire or invest in other businesses.

Shares -31.2% PM

