Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) appointed Mr. Jake Petkovich as Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of the company, effective immediately to succeed John Forbes who served as Interim CFO since June 2020.

John will continue in his role as a Director and will work with the company to support an orderly transition over the next 60 days.

Mr. Petkovich, most recently served as Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance Group of Wells Fargo Securities and predecessor Wachovia Securities from 2004 to 2020.