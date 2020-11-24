Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares gain 6% pre-market after Q3 beats that included 29% Y/Y revenue growth to $114.88M. Subscription revenue increased 31% to $104.7M.

Remaining performance obligation of $740M, up 25% Y/Y.

Dollar-based net expansion was 113%.

"We delivered a strong quarter as companies prioritize investments towards initiatives that drive incremental business value,” says CEO Frank Calderoni. “By using our Connected Planning platform, our customers stay ahead of their competition with the ability to adjust and adapt quickly to an everchanging environment.”

For Q4, PLAN guides upside revenue of $118.5-119.5M vs. the $118.4M with negative operating margin of 10.5-11.5% and billings of $152-153M, which serves as the baseline for the quarter.

PLAN raises its full-year forecast to revenue of $444-445M (was: $437-439M; consensus: $438.7M) and non-GAAP operating margin of negative 9-10% vs. the prior negative 11-12%.

Press release.

Previously: Anaplan +5.7% raises FY revenue guidance (Nov. 24 2020)