Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announces $50M investment to expand its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Indiana.

Bloomington facilities are operated by Baxter’s BioPharma Solutions business, a premier contract manufacturing organization that specializes in parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals. The site currently manufactures life-saving products for ~25 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

"Our Bloomington facility is already a global leader in sterile contract manufacturing, and this expansion will add capacity and state-of-the-art technology that will better enable us to meet the diverse needs of our clients and the patients they serve," says Marie Keeley, VP BioPharma Solutions.

Expansion is focused on construction of new 25,000 sqft. warehouse, which is expected to complete in 2021.