BMO Capital Markets lifts it price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to $29 after taking in the Q3 earnings report, while keeping a Market Perform rating in place.

"URBN posted a broad-based beat, with impressive sales and EBIT margin on gross margin and SGA leverage."

"Not surprisingly, management acknowledged uncertainty ahead and suggested that if sales were to continue their QTD rate (in line with 3Q-end), they’d expect gross margin deleverage on added delivery expense."

BMO says one item worth flagging is that it seems URBN's gross margin strength was driven by wholesale improvement more so than low markdowns, as retail gross margins actually contracted. The firm says the development is worth monitoring.

