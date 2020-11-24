General Electric (NYSE:GE) has warned employees that more job cuts are coming to its jet engine business despite the promise of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, WSJ reports, citing an internal video message.

More jobs will be lost but the cuts will be more focused than two rounds of layoffs earlier this year that ultimately eliminated 25% of the division's 52K global employees, new GE Aviation boss John Slattery reportedly said, without specifying the number of jobs that would be cut.

"The business revenue and profit projections not only for this year but next year and the year after are fundamentally lower than what we originally budgeted or expected," Slattery said. "Overall, particularly in our commercial sector, we'll be a smaller business and our cost structure simply must align."

GE's aviation business amassed $32B in annual sales last year, but the pandemic and the long grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jet took a 32% bite out of revenue for the first nine months of 2020.