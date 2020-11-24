Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) inked agreements with The Red River Beverage Group and The Made-Rite Company to acquire the manufacturing, sales and distribution rights to key KDP owned and licensed brands in 37 counties in east Texas and northern Louisiana, reaching 1.5M consumers.

Through the transaction, iconic brands such as Canada Dry, A&W, 7UP, Sunkist, Snapple, CORE, and Bai will be moved into KDP's company- owned direct-store-delivery (DSD) operations, commencing February 2021.

In seven of these counties, the Dr Pepper brand will also move into the KDP DSD network.

Agreement terms were not disclosed.

The company has strong performance across its total portfolio with maximizing share in majority of its category segments, including carbonated soft drinks, during the past year.