Albertsons implements contactless temperature and health screening across all facilities

  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) enhances its safe environment by implementing a contactless temperature check and health screening solution for associates and vendors.
  • After extensive testing and process refinements, the selected technology, provided by Turing Video, leverages a built-in touchless body temperature scanner and a digital COVID-19 health questionnaire.
  • The new screening solution can help to avoid potential exposure for health screeners while ensuring effective temperature screening for all associates.
  • “A quick, easy, contactless, and effective health screen is a key to containing the spread of COVID-19, and Albertsons Companies quickly recognized the value in implementing this system.” said Jerry Zhong, Co-Founder and President of Turing Video.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.