Albertsons implements contactless temperature and health screening across all facilities
Nov. 24, 2020 9:14 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)ACIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) enhances its safe environment by implementing a contactless temperature check and health screening solution for associates and vendors.
- After extensive testing and process refinements, the selected technology, provided by Turing Video, leverages a built-in touchless body temperature scanner and a digital COVID-19 health questionnaire.
- The new screening solution can help to avoid potential exposure for health screeners while ensuring effective temperature screening for all associates.
- “A quick, easy, contactless, and effective health screen is a key to containing the spread of COVID-19, and Albertsons Companies quickly recognized the value in implementing this system.” said Jerry Zhong, Co-Founder and President of Turing Video.