iCAD sold over 1000 licenses as a part of ProFound AI sales
- iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) reports over 1,000 licenses sold as part of ProFound AI sales since the products were launched, signaling the rapid and wide-spread adoption of the pioneering cancer detection software solution built on AI.
- Significant percentage of licenses sold to facilities with GE, Siemens, and sites with multiple vendors including Hologic and Fuji.
- Profound AI for DBT offers superior clinical performance when compared to other commercially available breast AI systems.
- Company achieved significant milestones: sequential revenue growth of 44% in Q3; strong international growth; distribution agreement with change healthcare.
- Quarterly revenue figures here.
“iCAD offers the full continuum of breast health AI products—both for the detection of current breast cancers and for future risk assessment. We do so on a non-exclusive, open architecture basis, therefore allowing all global customers access to the best of breed AI software available. Of significant note is that no other breast AI solution has been shown to improve radiologists’ clinical performance when reading DBT more so than ProFound AI. Specifically, our high-performing cancer detection and workflow solution offers the highest cancer detection rate, the lowest false positive rate and a dramatic 52.7% reduction in radiologists’ reading time, representing a high level of clinical significance and advantage.” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO.