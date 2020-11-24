Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) starts Phase 3 trial of its oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The first patients were screened at U.S. sites in Oramed's ORA-D-013-1 trial, one of two Phase 3 trials. The trials will recruit a total of 1,125 patients who have inadequate glycemic control over a period of 6 to 12 months and the efficacy data will become available after all patients have completed the first 6-month treatment period.

"ORMD-0801 is the first oral insulin capsule to achieve the requisite efficacy and safety data enabling us to run the world's first FDA Phase 3 oral insulin trial. Oramed is proud to lead the field in reaching this very significant diabetes treatment milestone," says CEO Nadav Kidron.

Stock up 8.2% in premarket action.

