The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to PolyPid's (NASDAQ:PYPD) lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation for D-PLEX 100 is based on conclusive positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial that demonstrated significant decrease in surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery with colorectal resection.

D-PLEX 100 is designed for a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs.

Previously in July, PYPD initiated late-stage study of D-PLEX100 for preventing surgical infections.