Greenlight Capital Re forms marketing company boost presence in London market
Nov. 24, 2020 9:21 AM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)GLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) forms a U.K. marketing company, Greenlight Re Marketing UK Limited to boost its presence in the London market.
- Andrew Gladwin becomes Greenlight Re UK's first employee.
- "London market specialty business is now central to Greenlight Re’s portfolio. Greenlight Re UK will facilitate further growth in this area," said GLRE CEO Simon Burton.
- Gladwin has held roles as global head of Marine Treaty at Canopius and London Market Treaty lead at Swiss Re.
