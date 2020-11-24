Rosenblatt Securities (Buy) raises Ambarella's (NASDAQ:AMBA) price target from $65 to $82 citing the "solid beat and raise," which suggested that Ambarella "has turned the corner."

The firm calls Ambarella its top long idea as the "pipeline of design wins continue to ramp into production."

Roth (Neutral) lifts AMBA's target from $55 to $70, saying the near-term guidance implies continuing revenue recovery driven by the security camera, automotive, and computer vision markets.

Cowen (Outperform) raises AMBA from $72 to $81 on the "significant beat/raise" driven by easing China headwinds that could become tailwinds and progress with the company's computer vision products.

Ambarella shares are up 7.4% pre-market to $71.30.

