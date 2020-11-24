TransDigm to buy Cobham Aero Connectivity in $965M deal

  • TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) agrees to acquire Cobham Aero Connectivity, a provider of highly engineered antennas and radios for the aerospace end market, for ~$965M in cash and tax benefits.
  • Cobham, which operates two from two primary facilities in Arizona and the U.K., is expected to generate $225M in revenues in 2020.
  • The company also says it is working with outside advisors to assist in identifying and approaching potential buyers on some defense-oriented operating units that were acquired as part of the ~$4B Esterline deal in 2019.
