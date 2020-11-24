Google discussing $1B deal to acquire India's ShareChat - report
- Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is in advanced talks to buy India-based social media company ShareChat in a deal reaching to $1.03B, the Economic Times reports.
- That would represent a healthy premium; ShareChat was valued at $650M in September.
- Google had reportedly been in talks to make an investment in the company in August. At that time ShareChat was looking to raise $150M-$200M.
- Due diligence is under way on the sale, according to the report.
- It's not clear whether existing investors would exit completely, though that's likely. The founders may retain a small stake, the report says.
- ShareChat owns the short-video app Moj as well as a regional-language social media platform that competed with recently banned ByteDance (BDNCE) platform Helo.