AMMO (OTCQB:POWW) continues to expand its Law Enforcement offerings to include duty-grade bonded ammunition for Law Enforcement use.

“Our goal in developing these new bonded duty rounds was to develop rounds that offered best-in-class performance for the Law Enforcement personnel on the street. The engineers in our R&D Department worked tirelessly to develop a high performing duty round we could make available to every patrol officer, while enhancing precision rifle performance for their tactical team brethren." said Mark Hanish, President, Global Sales & Marketing.

"Making certain our Law Enforcement and Military end-users are outfitted with the best ammunition to keep them safe while they protect all of us is a driving force every day at AMMO." said Fred Wagenhals, CEO.