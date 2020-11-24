Energy leads the cyclical outperformance in S&P with more clarity on transition

President Donald Trump hasn't conceded (as his tweetstorm this morning emphasizes), but the head of the General Services Administration has signed off on the handover process, removing another overhang for the market.

The recovery trade is giving the S&P (SP500) +0.7% the edge over the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.1% again.

The price weighted Dow (DJI) +1% is in the lead as Boeing's +3% rally moves on, bringing its November gains above 50% and adding another 50 points or so to the index today.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +3% is adding to its major moves this month. It's up 38%, on track for its best month ever, as crude futures +2% hit levels not seen since March, closing in on $44/barrel.

While old energy keeps gaining, alternative energy is going gangbusters. Tesla +2% is up again and topped $500B in market cap for the first time shortly after the open.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) +1.7% follow in the sector gainers. Rates are edging up and big banks like Citi and Wells Fargo are catching up this month after the summer malaise.

Only the Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) sector is in the red.

And investors are still asking for much more from priced-to-perfection lockdown favorites. Best Buy -6% beat top- and bottom-line forecasts and posted a huge jump in online sales, but slumped on a lack of holiday guidance.