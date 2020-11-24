The Pittsburgh Steelers football team says its first gaming partner will be with BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHY).

The partnership features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsorship of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets and in-stadium promotions and signage.

BetMGM will have full use of Steelers marks and logos in communications across marketing, product, social media and digital properties. As part of the agreement, BetMGM will become an official sports betting partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers once their online sports betting product launches later this year.

Source: Press Release

