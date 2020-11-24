Goldman Sachs Group (GS +1.6% ) has applied in France to start a Paris-based trading venue to be called SIGMA X Europe, Bloomberg reports, a move that will ensure its clients can still trade European stocks even if the U.K. can't reach an agreement with the EU that would allow dealing in Europe.

The Wall Street bank plans to open the venue before Jan. 4 if it receives the required regulatory approvals.

"It’s critically important for us to have the capabilities in place for all our clients to respond to what we believe will be a changing of the liquidity landscape in Europe and the U.K. post-Brexit," Elizabeth Martin, Goldman's global co-head of futures and equities electronic trading told Bloomberg in an interview.

She said she believes London will lose most of its volumes in EU stocks; currently about a third of all European share trading occurs in London, an average of EUR 8.6B ($10B) a day during October in a total market that averages EUR 26.6B, according to Cboe data.

Cboe Europe and London Stock Exchange Group are also forming or have formed venues in Europe to avert disruption at year-end, when the U.K. loses automatic rights to host trading in most EU shares for clients inside the bloc.

Sigma X Europe will operate as a dark pool stock market and a periodic auction book. It will accept all European-based firms regulated under the EU's MiFID II market rules.

Goldman plans to start trading EU stocks across 15 markets; its London-based SIGMA X venue will continue to list both U.K. and EU stocks.