The "Green" energy trade is once again top of mind, with trading volumes and volatility capturing the market's attention.

But it's not just the Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) type names, which doubled yesterday and are on track again to double today -- more than week after it nearly doubled following earnings results that beat expectations. There's more 'mainstream' news drawing attention to the space.

Elon Musk, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, became the second-richest person in the world, passing Bill Gates for the honor, and now sits only behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in his net worth, even though he must still exercise his options. The development occurred after Tesla added to last week's S&P 500 inclusion-related gains, rising to a new all-time high Monday. The electric vehicle's market cap is now above $500 billion.

In other alternative energy related moves, Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CLNE) is up another 15% after Monday's 25% gains.

Other standouts include FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), up 16% in Tuesday trading, bringing the month's gains to over 280% and the year to well over 1000%. Check out the performance here.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) earlier announced that it had raised $1 billion in capital in efforts to expand its hydrogen facilities in the U.S.

It's unclear to what extent the move in these names is related to short sellers unwinding their positions. Plug Power's most recent short interest figure sits at 15%, while FuelCell remains a touch higher, at 17%. Tesla had long been among the most shorted names in megacaps, though the percent short has declined in recent months. Nevertheless, 6.3% of the stock is still sold short.

