Blink Charging (BLNK -16.2% ) has acquired the EV charging operator U-Go Stations and its portfolio of 44 DCFC charging locations.

The purchase also includes multiple grants awarded to U-Go, for the deployment of up to an additional 45 new charging stations.

The transaction will add 89 additional DC fast and L2 charging stations to the expanding Blink network.

Agreement terms were not disclosed.

"We look forward to installing and operating these new charging locations in early 2021,” commented Brendan Jones, COO of Blink.