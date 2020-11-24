Ballard Power (BLDP -4.2% ) opens lower after saying it will increase the size of its previously announced US$250M bought deal offering, citing strong demand.

In the upsized deal, the underwriters will purchase, on a bought deal basis, nearly 18.2M common shares at US$19.25/share for ~$350M in gross proceeds, with an option to purchase up to an additional 2.73M-plus shares.

If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will total more than US$402.5M.

Ballard says it plans to use the proceeds of the offering to further strengthen the balance sheet, providing additional flexibility to fund its growth strategy.

