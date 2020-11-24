U.S. consumer confidence declines more than expected in November

November Consumer Confidence: 96.1 vs. 98.0 consensus, 101.4 prior (revised from 100.9).

Present Situation Index slips to 105.9 from 106.2.

Expectations Index declines to 89.5 from 98.2.

"Heading into 2021, consumers do not foresee the economy, nor the labor market, gaining strength. In addition, the resurgence of COVID-19 is further increasing uncertainty and exacerbating concerns about the outlook," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

Consumers' assessment of current conditions was relatively unchanged in November. Those claiming business conditions are "good" fell to 17.6% from 18.6%, but those seeing business conditions as "bad" also declined — to 33.5% from 34.4%.