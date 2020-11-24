Select apparel stocks are breaking higher as the latest batch of earnings reports include stronger-than-anticipated sales tallies and gross margin rates (see Movado's details). Some recent management commentary on demand in China is also helping to tip sentiment.

Recent vaccine news and relatively tight controls on promotional spending in apparel are also positive factors.

Notable gainers include Express (EXPR +17.3% ), Designer Brands (DBI +4.3% ), G-III Apparel (GIII +4.0% ), Canada Goose (GOOS +7.0% ), PVH (PVH +3.9% ), Vince Holdings (VNCE +3.9% ), Movado (MOV +4.0% ), Ralph Lauren (RL +5.6% ) and Hanesbrands (HBI +5.0% ) are all notably higher.

